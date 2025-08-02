Pirates vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Colorado Rockies.

Pirates vs Rockies Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-63) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-80)

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-142) | COL: (+120)

PIT: (-142) | COL: (+120) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+106) | COL: +1.5 (-128)

PIT: -1.5 (+106) | COL: +1.5 (-128) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-8, 1.83 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-5, 6.28 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Paul Skenes (6-8, 1.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber (0-5, 6.28 ERA). Skenes and his team have a record of 10-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Skenes' team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-6. When Gomber starts, the Rockies are 1-7-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 1-7 in Gomber's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (66.9%)

Pirates vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

Pirates vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Pirates. The Rockies are -128 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are +106.

Pirates vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Pirates versus Rockies game on Aug. 2 has been set at 11.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 13, or 46.4%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win six times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 102 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates are 54-48-0 against the spread in their 102 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 25.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (26-76).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Colorado has a 22-71 record (winning just 23.7% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 106 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-59-4).

The Rockies have a 43-63-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.6% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (78) this season while batting .218 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .317 and a slugging percentage of .426.

He is 155th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.327) this season, fueled by 87 hits. He's batting .249 while slugging .387.

He is 99th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging among qualified batters.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.374) powered by 34 extra-base hits.

Reynolds has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has one home run, 29 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

Kiner-Falefa has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up a slugging percentage of .519 and has 102 hits, both team-high marks for the Rockies. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Mickey Moniak is batting .270 with 12 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Jordan Beck has an on-base percentage of .332, a team-best for the Rockies.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .306 with 16 doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks.

Pirates vs Rockies Head to Head

8/1/2025: 17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/15/2024: 16-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

16-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/14/2024: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/4/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/3/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/10/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2023: 10-1 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-1 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/8/2023: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

