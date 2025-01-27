FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Penguins vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Penguins vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins taking on the San Jose Sharks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Sharks Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (20-23-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-32-6)
  • Date: Monday, January 27, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-160)Sharks (+132)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sharks win (53.1%)

Penguins vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are +148 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -184.

Penguins vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Penguins versus Sharks, on January 27, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Penguins vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the favorite, -160 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +132 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup