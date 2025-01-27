NHL
Penguins vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27
The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins taking on the San Jose Sharks.
Penguins vs Sharks Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (20-23-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-32-6)
- Date: Monday, January 27, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-160)
|Sharks (+132)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Sharks win (53.1%)
Penguins vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are +148 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -184.
Penguins vs Sharks Over/Under
- Penguins versus Sharks, on January 27, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.
Penguins vs Sharks Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the favorite, -160 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +132 underdog despite being at home.