Penguins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

On Sunday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing the New York Islanders.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Islanders Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (16-16-5) vs. New York Islanders (14-15-7)

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-126) Islanders (+105) 5.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (50.5%)

Penguins vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Penguins. The Islanders are -245 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +194.

Penguins vs Islanders Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Islanders game on December 29, with the over available at -142 and the under at +116.

Penguins vs Islanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Penguins, New York is the underdog at +105, and Pittsburgh is -126 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!