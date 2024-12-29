NHL
Penguins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29
On Sunday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing the New York Islanders.
Penguins vs Islanders Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (16-16-5) vs. New York Islanders (14-15-7)
- Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-126)
|Islanders (+105)
|5.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (50.5%)
Penguins vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Penguins. The Islanders are -245 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +194.
Penguins vs Islanders Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Islanders game on December 29, with the over available at -142 and the under at +116.
Penguins vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Penguins, New York is the underdog at +105, and Pittsburgh is -126 playing at home.