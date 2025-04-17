NHL
Penguins vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins taking on the Washington Capitals.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Penguins vs Capitals Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (33-36-12) vs. Washington Capitals (51-21-9)
- Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN
Penguins vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-115)
|Capitals (-105)
|5.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (61.8%)
Penguins vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Penguins are +210 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -265.
Penguins vs Capitals Over/Under
- Penguins versus Capitals, on April 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.
Penguins vs Capitals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Penguins, Washington is the underdog at -105, and Pittsburgh is -115 playing at home.