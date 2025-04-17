FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Penguins vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Penguins vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins taking on the Washington Capitals.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Penguins vs Capitals Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (33-36-12) vs. Washington Capitals (51-21-9)
  • Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN

Penguins vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-115)Capitals (-105)5.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (61.8%)

Penguins vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Penguins are +210 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -265.

Penguins vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Penguins versus Capitals, on April 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Penguins vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Penguins, Washington is the underdog at -105, and Pittsburgh is -115 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup