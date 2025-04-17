Penguins vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins taking on the Washington Capitals.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Penguins vs Capitals Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (33-36-12) vs. Washington Capitals (51-21-9)

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Thursday, April 17, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Penguins vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-115) Capitals (-105) 5.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (61.8%)

Penguins vs Capitals Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Penguins are +210 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -265.

Penguins vs Capitals Over/Under

Penguins versus Capitals, on April 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Penguins vs Capitals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Penguins, Washington is the underdog at -105, and Pittsburgh is -115 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!