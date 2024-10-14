Penguins vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 14
The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Penguins vs Canadiens Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (1-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-1)
- Date: Monday, October 14, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-134)
|Canadiens (+112)
|-
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Canadiens win (54.5%)
Penguins vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Pittsburgh, the favorite, is +184.
Penguins vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The over/under for the Penguins vs Canadiens October 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Penguins vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Penguins, Montreal is the underdog at +112, and Pittsburgh is -134 playing on the road.