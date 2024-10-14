Penguins vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 14

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Penguins vs Canadiens Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (1-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-1)

Date: Monday, October 14, 2024

Monday, October 14, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-134) Canadiens (+112) - Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canadiens win (54.5%)

Penguins vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Pittsburgh, the favorite, is +184.

Penguins vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for the Penguins vs Canadiens October 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Penguins vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Penguins, Montreal is the underdog at +112, and Pittsburgh is -134 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!