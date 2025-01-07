Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-17) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (7-29) as 5.5-point favorites on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSN. The point total in the matchup is set at 221.5.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -5.5 221.5 -205 +172

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (56.1%)

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have compiled a 13-21-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 14-22-0 this season.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 18 times out of 36 chances.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over 55.6% of the time (20 out of 36 games with a set point total).

In home games, Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread (4-12-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (9-9-0).

The Timberwolves have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (52.9%) than road tilts (50%).

This year, New Orleans is 10-9-0 at home against the spread (.526 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-13-0 ATS (.235).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over more frequently at home (12 of 19, 63.2%) than away (eight of 17, 47.1%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 25.6 points, 5.7 boards and 4.1 assists, shooting 44.5% from the field and 42.2% from downtown, with 4.2 made treys per game (second in NBA).

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 6.9 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 10.5 rebounds.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 5 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi averages 9.6 points for the Pelicans, plus 8.4 boards and 1.5 assists.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 3.8 boards and 4 assists per game. He is draining 46.1% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 triples.

The Pelicans get 20.7 points per game from Trey Murphy III, plus 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Per game, Dejounte Murray gives the Pelicans 15.4 points, 6.6 boards and 7.9 assists, plus 2.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pelicans are receiving 22.2 points, 5.6 boards and 5.2 assists per game from Brandon Ingram.

