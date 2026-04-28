NBA Player Props Today: 3 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/28/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Derrick White 3+ Made Threes

Jordan Clarkson 5+ Points

Robert Williams III Over 14.5 Reb + Ast

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Props for Tuesday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: Derrick White 3+ Made Threes (+146)

76ers at Celtics, 7:10 p.m. ET

Derrick White has taken at least seven three-point attempts in three of the four game this series, with the lone exception coming last time out when Payton Pritchard lost his mind and the Boston Celtics won by 34 points.

Blowout risk is a real possibility again tonight (BOS -11.5), but with Boston having a chance to end the series, I'd imagine White should get his full minutes unless the score gets super lopsided.

In the regular season, White made 3.7 threes per game across four meetings with the Philadelphia 76ers. He's topped out at two threes in a game so far in this series, but it hasn't been due to a lack of volume.

White always has a green light, and I think he's due for a big night from beyond the arc against a team he's shown he can get hot against.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Jordan Clarkson 5+ Points (-150)

Hawks at Knicks, 8:10 p.m. ET

To Score 5+ Points To Score 5+ Points Jordan Clarkson -156 View more odds in Sportsbook

This one is a little weird, but I think it makes sense.

Mikal Bridges is having a rough series, and he saw his minutes sink to 19 last time out, a new series low for him.

Jordan Clarkson was one of the beneficiaries, playing a 21 minutes in Game 4 after seeing 17 minutes in Game 3. Those were sizeable playing-time jumps for him after Clarkson logged 11 minutes apiece in each of the first two games.

Clarkson fired off 11 shots in Game 3 and has scored at least seven points in all four playoff games of this series with the Atlanta Hawks. He's turning into a pivotal bench scoring piece for this New York Knicks squad, and given his elevated role, he should be able to net at least five points today.

Trail Blazers at Spurs, 9:40 p.m. ET

Robert Williams III - Pts + Reb Robert Williams III Over Apr 29 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With a healthy Victor Wembanyama back, the Portland Trail Blazers are in a lot of trouble. It wouldn't surprise me if they opted to give more minutes to Robert Williams.

Williams was one of just two Blazers to record a positive plus/minus in Game 4, and he's notched two blocks in three straight games, providing Portland with quality rim protection. He's already seen a bump in role throughout the series as his minutes have increased in each game -- up to 25 and 26 in the past two outings.

He's averaging 7.7 points and 6.0 boards in the series, so he's been a solid producer with the run he's gotten. If he gets a little more playing time, he can clear 14.5 PR.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

NBA Happy Hour! Get three 30% Profit Boost Tokens to use on ANY wagers between 5 PM ET and 10 PM ET for any NBA Playoff Games taking place on April 28th, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.