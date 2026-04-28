How to Watch the Kentucky Derby: Post Time and Where to Watch

The Kentucky Derby is more than just a horse race: it is the first jewel of the Triple Crown, as well as an American tradition. It is the longest continuously running event in American sports, and the one time of the year that true horse racing fans and casuals alike can’t stop talking about horse racing.

Up to 20 of the best three-year-olds from around the world will answer the call to the post for the Run for the Roses on Saturday, May 2. And, that is just the culmination of an entire week of unforgettable racing moments: from opening day on April 25, through Kentucky Oaks day on May 1, and then Kentucky Derby day on May 2, it’s an entire week of top-class stakes races and exciting events.

Even if you cannot don your latest Kentucky Derby fashions and make it to Churchill Downs for the first Saturday in May, you can get the full Derby week experience by watching and wagering on the Kentucky Derby online through FanDuel. New FanDuel customers can get a $25 racing bonus after betting just $5, so don’t miss this exclusive offer to build your Kentucky Derby week bankroll!

Stay up-to-date on Kentucky Derby odds and contenders, and bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook!

Learn more about how to bet the Kentucky Derby online at FanDuel!

2026 Kentucky Derby Schedule at Churchill Downs

The 152nd Kentucky Derby happens Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Kentucky Derby is the 12th race on the 14-race card at Churchill Downs, and post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. First post for the Kentucky Derby day card happens at 11 a.m.

How to Watch the 2026 Kentucky Derby

This is how to watch Kentucky Derby day coverage all day long, according to the official Kentucky Derby website. All times are Eastern Daylight Time.

FanDuel TV coverage of the Kentucky Derby begins at 10:30 a.m.

coverage of the Kentucky Derby begins at 10:30 a.m. NBCSN and Peacock broadcast Kentucky Derby undercard races from noon to 2:30 p.m.

broadcast Kentucky Derby undercard races from noon to 2:30 p.m. NBC and Peacock will broadcast the most important races of the day at Churchill Downs, including the Kentucky Derby, from 2:30-7:30 p.m.

will broadcast the most important races of the day at Churchill Downs, including the Kentucky Derby, from 2:30-7:30 p.m. FanDuel TV resumes live coverage of the end of the Churchill Downs card beginning at 7:30 p.m.

FanDuel TV Kentucky Derby Coverage

FanDuel TV is here to keep you up to date with the latest horse racing news. Our analysts deliver round-the-clock coverage of the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, and racing around the world, as well as helpful tips on how to turn your opinions on horse races into big wins at the track! Stay tuned to FanDuel TV for expert commentary from racing’s most trusted voices, through the Run for the Roses and beyond.

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