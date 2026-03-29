Pelicans vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-50) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (44-29) on Sunday, March 29, 2026 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The over/under is 224.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -6.5 224.5 -230 +190

Pelicans vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (66.4%)

Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have put together a 29-44-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have played 75 games, with 42 wins against the spread.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times out of 75 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the total in 37 of 75 opportunities (49.3%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread in road games (17-21-0) than it has in home games (12-23-0).

The Rockets have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 12 of 35 home matchups (34.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in 20 of 38 games (52.6%).

This year, New Orleans is 24-13-1 at home against the spread (.632 winning percentage). Away, it is 18-17-1 ATS (.486).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over more frequently at home (19 of 38, 50%) than away (18 of 37, 48.6%).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 26 points, 5.4 boards and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Alperen Sengun averages 20.4 points, 8.9 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 51.6% from the field.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 5.2 assists and 7.9 boards.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 15.5 points, 7 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.9 boards and 3.4 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.7 points for the Pelicans, plus 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists.

The Pelicans receive 21.4 points per game from Zion Williamson, plus 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

The Pelicans receive 17.4 points per game from Saddiq Bey, plus 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Per game, Derik Queen gets the Pelicans 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Jeremiah Fears gives the Pelicans 13 points, 3.6 boards and 3.2 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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