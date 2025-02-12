Pelicans vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 13

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (12-41) will look to stop a nine-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (27-26) on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at Smoothie King Center as 5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports. The matchup has an over/under of 240.

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -5 240 -190 +160

Pelicans vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (67%)

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have put together a record of 19-31-3 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 21-31-1 against the spread this season.

Kings games have gone over the total 31 times this season.

The Pelicans have hit the over 58.5% of the time this season (31 of 53 games with a set point total).

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered nine times in 27 games when playing at home, and it has covered 10 times in 26 games when playing on the road.

The Kings have gone over the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 16 of 27 home matchups (59.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in 15 of 26 games (57.7%).

This season, New Orleans is 13-12-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 8-19-0 ATS (.296).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over more often at home (17 of 26, 65.4%) than on the road (14 of 27, 51.9%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 14.3 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 59.9% from the floor (ninth in league) and 45.8% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Zach LaVine averages 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 50.4% from the field and 42.6% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

DeMar DeRozan averages 21.9 points, 3.9 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 49% from the field.

Malik Monk is averaging 18 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 11.3 points, 2.2 assists and 8.1 boards.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 22.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Pelicans.

Per game, CJ McCollum provides the Pelicans 22.2 points, 3.7 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Dejounte Murray averages 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He is sinking 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 29.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 8.1 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 54.6% of his shots from the floor.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 7.3 boards and 4.9 assists per game. He is making 53.6% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.