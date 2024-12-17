Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will take on the sixth-ranked pass defense of the Houston Texans (196.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Is Mahomes a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Texans? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Mahomes vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Game Day: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Passing Yards: 223.40

223.40 Projected Passing TDs: 1.11

1.11 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.27

21.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

With 232.2 fantasy points this season (16.6 per game), Mahomes is the 11th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 14th among all players.

Over his last three games, Mahomes has put up 46.5 fantasy points (15.5 per game), as he's amassed 675 yards on 69-of-121 passing with four touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 35 rushing yards on eight carries.

Mahomes has accumulated 1,140 passing yards (119-of-191) with 10 TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 91.1 fantasy points (18.2 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 95 yards rushing on 13 carries.

The highlight of Mahomes' fantasy campaign was a Week 12 outburst versus the Carolina Panthers, a game when he went off for 60 rushing yards on five carries (for 28.8 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Patrick Mahomes delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (12.1 points) in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, passing for 154 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Texans Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed nine players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Texans have given up three or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Houston has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed 26 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Houston this season.

Three players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Texans this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one TD versus Houston this year.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Texans this year.

