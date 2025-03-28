NHL
Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28
The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads playing on Friday, up against the Utah Hockey Club.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Florida Panthers (43-25-3) vs. Utah Hockey Club (32-29-11)
- Date: Friday, March 28, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-245)
|Utah Hockey Club (+198)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (66.4%)
Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Utah Hockey Club. The Panthers are +102 to cover the spread, while the Utah Hockey Club are -124.
Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- Panthers versus Utah Hockey Club, on March 28, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Florida is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +198 underdog on the road.