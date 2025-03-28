Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads playing on Friday, up against the Utah Hockey Club.

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Florida Panthers (43-25-3) vs. Utah Hockey Club (32-29-11)

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-245) Utah Hockey Club (+198) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (66.4%)

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Utah Hockey Club. The Panthers are +102 to cover the spread, while the Utah Hockey Club are -124.

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

Panthers versus Utah Hockey Club, on March 28, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Florida is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +198 underdog on the road.

