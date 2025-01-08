FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Utah Hockey Club.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (24-15-2) vs. Utah Hockey Club (17-15-7)
  • Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-138)Utah Hockey Club (+115)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (55%)

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Utah, the underdog, is -220.

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Panthers versus Utah Hockey Club game on January 8 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • Florida is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +115 underdog despite being at home.

