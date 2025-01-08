Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Utah Hockey Club.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Florida Panthers (24-15-2) vs. Utah Hockey Club (17-15-7)

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-138) Utah Hockey Club (+115) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (55%)

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Utah, the underdog, is -220.

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Utah Hockey Club game on January 8 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Florida is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +115 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!