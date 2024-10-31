Panthers vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 1
Data Skrive
The NHL's Friday slate includes the Florida Panthers facing the Dallas Stars.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Stars Game Info
- Florida Panthers (7-3-1) vs. Dallas Stars (7-2)
- Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nokia Arena -- Tampere, Finland
- Coverage: NHL Network
Panthers vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-111)
|Stars (-108)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Panthers vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (50.1%)
Panthers vs Stars Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Panthers. The Stars are +235 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -300 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Panthers vs Stars Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Stars on November 1, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Panthers vs Stars Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Stars, Florida is the favorite at -111, and Dallas is -108 playing at home.