How Many Games Will the Texans Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Houston Texans, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Texans and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

Texans 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Houston Texans - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Houston Texans - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 7.5 Wins -280 Under 7.5 Wins +230 Over 9.5 Wins +105 Under 9.5 Wins -125 Over 11.5 Wins +310 Under 11.5 Wins -400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Texans 2025 Win Total Prediction

With all the changeover the Texans have had this offseason -- from the coaching staff to the receiver room and offensive line -- I really didn't want to bet on or against them coming into the year.

Luckily for me, I don't have to. I'm in line with market on them at 9.6 wins.

That's a relatively modest projection for a team with the eighth-easiest schedule by my numbers and a quality, young quarterback in C.J. Stroud.

Given Stroud's struggles in a weird environment last year, I don't want to get too high on them, though, and an impressive defense prevents me from getting too low. Thus, heading into the regular season with a clean slate on this team is the desirable outcome for me.

