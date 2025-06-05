2 Best Bets for the French Open Men's Semifinals at Roland Garros on Day 13

The tennis clay season concludes with the French Open -- otherwise known as Roland Garros -- bringing us the second Grand Slam of 2025.

We're into the second week, and FanDuel Sportsbook has French Open odds for all the matches in the coming days.

Let's see which bets could have the most value in the men's semifinals on Friday.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Carlos Alcaraz

I'm not sure Lorenzo Musetti has a realistic chance of pulling off the upset against Carlos Alcaraz, who's simply in his own tier with Jannik Sinner these days, but Musetti should still be Alcaraz's toughest test to this point. While Alcaraz ranks first on clay, per Tennis Abstract's Elo ratings, Musetti comes in at fourth behind only him, Sinner, and Novak Djokovic.

Musetti didn't earn any titles this clay season, but he went 14-3 with a run to the Monte Carlo final and the semis at both Madrid and Rome. However, two of those three losses came at the hands of none other than Alcaraz, and he's just 1-5 all time against the Spaniard.

That being said, we can find some positives for Musetti despite the lopsided head-to-head. In their four clay matches, three went to a deciding third set (one of which the Italian won), and in the most recent one that didn't, Musetti at least pushed Alcaraz to a second-set tiebreak.

Further, it's worth noting that despite his brilliance, Carlos has dropped a set in three of his last four matches here, and those three went 32, 36, and 42 total games. None of his opponents in those matches ranked inside the top 25 in Tennis Abstract's clay rankings. And while he did get a straight-sets win over Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals, Paul was compromised due to injury.

Musetti should be able to steal a set in this one, and if that comes to pass, this match has a great chance of going over 35.5 games. His last three matches have all gone over this number (37, 38, and 38), as well.

Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic

Djokovic proved in the last round against Alexander Zverev that even at 38 years old, he's still practically automatic in majors against anyone not named Sinner or Alcaraz. However, he now faces one of those young rivals in these semifinals.

Sinner may be taking on the GOAT, but in the year 2025, he's a -480 favorite against Djokovic. Jannik has won four of his last five matches against Novak and three in a row.

However, they haven't faced each other on clay since their first meeting way back in 2021 -- which Djokovic won easily -- and the two are separated by only 15 points in Tennis Abstract's clay Elo rankings. For all of Sinner's accomplishments at 23 years old, just one of his 19 titles have come on clay (2022 Umag), and that was an ATP 250 tournament.

This isn't to say we should expect a Djokovic victory -- Massey Ratings projects a 68% win probability for the Italian -- but this at least looks like a surface where Novak can give the world No. 1 some trouble. Even when the two last faced each other at a Grand Slam (2024 Australian Open) on Sinner's best surface, Djokovic managed to push him to 37 total match games.

Sinner has looked just about flawless through five matches with zero dropped sets, but Djokovic has lost only one set himself. Following Novak's impressive victory over Zverev, he should be game to go at least four sets with Sinner, giving us a clear path to the over.

And while I'm not sure Djokovic can do enough to ultimately topple Sinner at the finish line, +360 is an intriguing price for him to win straight up. As noted earlier, Tennis Abstract's numbers put these two neck and neck on clay while Massey Ratings' 32% win probability exceeds this 22% implied probability.

You can also check out our 2025 French Open men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for any wager on any French Open tennis matches taking place on June 4th through June 5th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest tennis odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the tennis betting options and upcoming tournaments.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.