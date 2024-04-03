Panthers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, up against the Ottawa Senators.

Panthers vs Senators Game Info

Florida Panthers (47-24-5) vs. Ottawa Senators (33-37-4)

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+ and BSFL

Panthers vs Senators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-164) Senators (+136) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (66%)

Panthers vs Senators Spread

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+150 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -182.

Panthers vs Senators Over/Under

The over/under for Panthers-Senators on April 4 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Panthers vs Senators Moneyline