Panthers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4
Data Skrive
The Florida Panthers are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, up against the Ottawa Senators.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Senators Game Info
- Florida Panthers (47-24-5) vs. Ottawa Senators (33-37-4)
- Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+ and BSFL
Panthers vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Panthers (-164)
|Senators (+136)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (66%)
Panthers vs Senators Spread
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+150 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -182.
Panthers vs Senators Over/Under
- The over/under for Panthers-Senators on April 4 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.
Panthers vs Senators Moneyline
- Florida is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +136 underdog at home.