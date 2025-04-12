NHL
Panthers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Buffalo Sabres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Sabres Game Info
- Florida Panthers (46-29-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (35-37-6)
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-245)
|Sabres (+198)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (63.4%)
Panthers vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Panthers. The Sabres are -124 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +102.
Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Sabres on April 12, with the over being -142 and the under +116.
Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline
- The Panthers vs Sabres moneyline has Florida as a -245 favorite, while Buffalo is a +198 underdog on the road.