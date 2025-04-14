FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Panthers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Rangers Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (47-29-4) vs. New York Rangers (37-36-7)
  • Date: Monday, April 14, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-160)Rangers (+132)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (63.9%)

Panthers vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are -192 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +154.

Panthers vs Rangers Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Rangers matchup on April 14, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Panthers vs Rangers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Rangers reveal Florida as the favorite (-160) and New York as the underdog (+132) on the road.

