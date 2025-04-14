NHL
Panthers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14
The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers.
Panthers vs Rangers Game Info
- Florida Panthers (47-29-4) vs. New York Rangers (37-36-7)
- Date: Monday, April 14, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-160)
|Rangers (+132)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (63.9%)
Panthers vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are -192 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +154.
Panthers vs Rangers Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Rangers matchup on April 14, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Panthers vs Rangers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Rangers reveal Florida as the favorite (-160) and New York as the underdog (+132) on the road.