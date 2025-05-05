Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL teams playing on Monday, versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-126) Maple Leafs (+105) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.5%)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Maple Leafs. The Panthers are +198 to cover the spread, while the Maple Leafs are -250.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The over/under for Panthers-Maple Leafs on May 5 is 5.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

