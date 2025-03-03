NHL
Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3
NHL action on Monday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Panthers vs Lightning Game Info
- Florida Panthers (37-21-3) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (35-20-4)
- Date: Monday, March 3, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Lightning Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-122)
|Lightning (+102)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (50.4%)
Panthers vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Panthers are +205 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -260.
Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under
- The over/under for Panthers-Lightning on March 3 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.
Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -122 favorite at home.