Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22

On Sunday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Lightning Game Info

Florida Panthers (21-11-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-10-2)

Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Sunday, December 22, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-118) Lightning (-102) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (60.8%)

Panthers vs Lightning Puck Line

The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Panthers. The Lightning are -260 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +205.

Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under

Panthers versus Lightning on December 22 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -106 and the under -114.

Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Panthers, Tampa Bay is the underdog at -102, and Florida is -118 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!