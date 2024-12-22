NHL
Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22
On Sunday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Lightning Game Info
- Florida Panthers (21-11-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-10-2)
- Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Lightning Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-118)
|Lightning (-102)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (60.8%)
Panthers vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Panthers. The Lightning are -260 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +205.
Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under
- Panthers versus Lightning on December 22 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -106 and the under -114.
Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Panthers, Tampa Bay is the underdog at -102, and Florida is -118 playing on the road.