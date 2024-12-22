FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22

On Sunday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Panthers vs Lightning Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (21-11-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-10-2)
  • Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Lightning Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-118)Lightning (-102)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (60.8%)

Panthers vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Panthers. The Lightning are -260 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +205.

Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Lightning on December 22 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -106 and the under -114.

Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Panthers, Tampa Bay is the underdog at -102, and Florida is -118 playing on the road.

