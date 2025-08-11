Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 4:16 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Angels Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (68-50) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-62)

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Monday, August 11, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-174) | LAA: (+146)

LAD: (-174) | LAA: (+146) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-104) | LAA: +1.5 (-115)

LAD: -1.5 (-104) | LAA: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 10-7, 2.36 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 7-9, 4.01 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-7) against the Angels and Jose Soriano (7-9). When Yamamoto starts, his team is 11-11-0 against the spread this season. Yamamoto's team has won 59.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-9). The Angels have a 7-16-0 ATS record in Soriano's 23 starts with a set spread. The Angels are 6-7 in Soriano's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (62.6%)

Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -174 favorite, while the Angels are a +146 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Angels Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are -104 to cover, while the Angels are -115 to cover.

Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Angels contest on Aug. 11 has been set at 8.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 101 games this year and have walked away with the win 60 times (59.4%) in those games.

This season, the Dodgers have come away with a win 36 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 116 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers are 49-67-0 against the spread in their 116 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 85 total times this season. They've finished 39-46 in those games.

The Angels have gone 12-17 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (41.4%).

The Angels have played in 116 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-49-5).

The Angels have covered 55.2% of their games this season, going 64-52-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.620) and total hits (129) this season. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani has recorded at least one hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .400 with three doubles, three home runs, eight walks and four RBIs.

Mookie Betts has 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .369 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 140th in slugging percentage.

Betts takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .409 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has 121 hits this season and has a slash line of .308/.380/.494.

Freeman heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Andy Pages has 19 home runs, 68 RBI and a batting average of .278 this season.

Pages has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .350 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has accumulated 103 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .234 and slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 134th, his on-base percentage is 112th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is slugging .396 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .358.

He is currently 49th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Zach Neto is hitting .266 with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 24 walks.

Jo Adell is hitting .229 with 14 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 27 walks.

Dodgers vs Angels Head to Head

5/18/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/17/2025: 11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/16/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 9/4/2024: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-1 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/3/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/22/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 6/21/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/8/2023: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/7/2023: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/21/2023: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!