Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

On Monday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are up against the San Diego Padres.

Giants vs Padres Game Info

San Francisco Giants (59-59) vs. San Diego Padres (66-52)

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Monday, August 11, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SDPA

Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-142) | SD: (+120)

SF: (-142) | SD: (+120) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166)

SF: -1.5 (+138) | SD: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 10-8, 3.24 ERA vs Yu Darvish (Padres) - 1-3, 6.51 ERA

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (10-8) for the Giants and Yu Darvish (1-3) for the Padres. Webb's team is 9-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Webb's team has won 45.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-12). The Padres have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Darvish's starts. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for two Darvish starts this season -- they split the games.

Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (57.4%)

Giants vs Padres Moneyline

The Giants vs Padres moneyline has San Francisco as a -142 favorite, while San Diego is a +120 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Padres are -166 to cover, and the Giants are +138.

Giants vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Padres game on Aug. 11, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Giants vs Padres Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 38 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win 24 times in 46 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 118 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 50-68-0 against the spread in their 118 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline 51 total times this season. They've finished 25-26 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, San Diego has a record of 12-15 (44.4%).

The Padres have played in 116 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-63-3).

The Padres have collected a 63-53-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco in OBP (.382) and total hits (113) this season. He's batting .256 batting average while slugging .467.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 84th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee has 27 doubles, nine triples, six home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .256 and slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Willy Adames has 100 hits this season and has a slash line of .229/.316/.404.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .764, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Ramos enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three walks.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has totaled 135 hits with a .492 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Padres. He's batting .297 and with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualifying players, he is 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 30th and he is 24th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 69th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has a team-best .403 slugging percentage.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .271 with 25 doubles, 10 home runs and 46 walks.

Giants vs Padres Head to Head

6/5/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/4/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/3/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/29/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/8/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

