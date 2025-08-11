Athletics vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 4:16 a.m.

The Athletics are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

Athletics vs Rays Game Info

Athletics (53-67) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-62)

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Monday, August 11, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSUN

Athletics vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-110) | TB: (-106)

OAK: (-110) | TB: (-106) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-182) | TB: -1.5 (+150)

OAK: +1.5 (-182) | TB: -1.5 (+150) Total: 10 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Athletics vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 10-7, 4.02 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 7-9, 3.77 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send Jeffrey Springs (10-7) to the mound, while Ryan Pepiot (7-9) will answer the bell for the Rays. Springs' team is 13-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Springs' team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-4). The Rays have a 7-17-0 ATS record in Pepiot's 24 starts that had a set spread. The Rays have a 2-10 record in Pepiot's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (50.7%)

Athletics vs Rays Moneyline

The Athletics vs Rays moneyline has the Athletics as a -110 favorite, while the Rays are a -106 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Rays Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Rays and are 1.5 on the runline and -182 to cover, while Tampa Bay is +150 to cover the spread.

Athletics vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 10 has been set for Athletics-Rays on Aug. 11, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Athletics vs Rays Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (48%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 119 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 61-58-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have a 22-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.3% of those games).

The Rays have gone 22-32 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (40.7%).

The Rays have played in 115 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-64-6).

The Rays have gone 50-65-0 ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Sacramento with 129 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .502. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 19th in slugging.

Rooker has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom has 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 72nd, his on-base percentage 69th, and his slugging percentage 47th.

Shea Langeliers is batting .267 with a .535 slugging percentage and 52 RBI this year.

Nick Kurtz is batting .305 with a .387 OBP and 62 RBI for Sacramento this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 114 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .258 and slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 79th, his on-base percentage is 141st, and he is 11th in slugging.

Caminero takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with four home runs and seven RBIs.

Yandy Diaz paces his team with a .462 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .277 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has 12 doubles, 22 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .271.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .290 with 10 doubles, two triples and 13 walks.

Athletics vs Rays Head to Head

7/2/2025: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/1/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/30/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/22/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/21/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2024: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/30/2024: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/29/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/28/2024: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

