Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Lightning Game Info

Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (47-27-8)

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Monday, April 28, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN

Panthers vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-140) Lightning (+116) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (52.2%)

Panthers vs Lightning Puck Line

The Lightning are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Lightning are -225 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +180.

Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Lightning matchup on April 28, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Lightning, Florida is the favorite at -140, and Tampa Bay is +116 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!