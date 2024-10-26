Panthers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26
NHL action on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers facing the New York Islanders.
Panthers vs Islanders Game Info
- Florida Panthers (5-3-1) vs. New York Islanders (3-2-2)
- Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-130)
|Islanders (+108)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Panthers win (55.4%)
Panthers vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Islanders are -245 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +198.
Panthers vs Islanders Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Islanders on October 26, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Panthers vs Islanders Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -130 favorite despite being on the road.