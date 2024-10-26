Panthers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26

NHL action on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers facing the New York Islanders.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Islanders Game Info

Florida Panthers (5-3-1) vs. New York Islanders (3-2-2)

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-130) Islanders (+108) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (55.4%)

Panthers vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Islanders are -245 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +198.

Panthers vs Islanders Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Islanders on October 26, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Panthers vs Islanders Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -130 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!