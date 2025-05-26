NHL
Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
The NHL's Monday slate includes the Florida Panthers facing the Carolina Hurricanes.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info
- Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5)
- Date: Monday, May 26, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: TNT
Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-176)
|Hurricanes (+146)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (50.3%)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Hurricanes are -180 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +146.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers versus Hurricanes game on May 26 has been set at 5.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Moneyline
- Florida is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +146 underdog on the road.