NHL

Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

Data Skrive

Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

The NHL's Monday slate includes the Florida Panthers facing the Carolina Hurricanes.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5)
  • Date: Monday, May 26, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-176)Hurricanes (+146)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (50.3%)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Hurricanes are -180 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +146.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Panthers versus Hurricanes game on May 26 has been set at 5.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Moneyline

  • Florida is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +146 underdog on the road.

