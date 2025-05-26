Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

The NHL's Monday slate includes the Florida Panthers facing the Carolina Hurricanes.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5)

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-176) Hurricanes (+146) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (50.3%)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Hurricanes are -180 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +146.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Hurricanes game on May 26 has been set at 5.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Moneyline

Florida is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +146 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!