Panthers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9

NHL action on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers playing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Flyers Game Info

Florida Panthers (10-3-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (5-8-1)

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-275) Flyers (+220) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (74.6%)

Panthers vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Flyers are -120 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are -102.

Panthers vs Flyers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Flyers on November 9, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.

Panthers vs Flyers Moneyline

Florida is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +220 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!