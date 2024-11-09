menu item
NHL

Panthers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers playing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Flyers Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (10-3-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (5-8-1)
  • Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-275)Flyers (+220)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (74.6%)

Panthers vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Flyers are -120 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are -102.

Panthers vs Flyers Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Flyers on November 9, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.

Panthers vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Florida is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +220 underdog on the road.

