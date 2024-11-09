Panthers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9
NHL action on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers playing the Philadelphia Flyers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Flyers Game Info
- Florida Panthers (10-3-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (5-8-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-275)
|Flyers (+220)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (74.6%)
Panthers vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Flyers are -120 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are -102.
Panthers vs Flyers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Flyers on November 9, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.
Panthers vs Flyers Moneyline
- Florida is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +220 underdog on the road.