NHL

Panthers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

Data Skrive

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Florida Panthers facing the Vancouver Canucks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Canucks Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (3-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (0-1-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-114)Canucks (-105)-Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (59.7%)

Panthers vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canucks. The Panthers are +215 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -265.

Panthers vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Panthers vs Canucks October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Panthers vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Canucks, Florida is the favorite at -114, and Vancouver is -105 playing on the road.

