Panthers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17
The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Florida Panthers facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Panthers vs Canucks Game Info
- Florida Panthers (3-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (0-1-2)
- Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-114)
|Canucks (-105)
|-
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (59.7%)
Panthers vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canucks. The Panthers are +215 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -265.
Panthers vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers vs Canucks October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Panthers vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Canucks, Florida is the favorite at -114, and Vancouver is -105 playing on the road.