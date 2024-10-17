Panthers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Florida Panthers facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Panthers vs Canucks Game Info

Florida Panthers (3-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (0-1-2)

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-114) Canucks (-105) - Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (59.7%)

Panthers vs Canucks Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canucks. The Panthers are +215 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -265.

Panthers vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers vs Canucks October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Panthers vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Canucks, Florida is the favorite at -114, and Vancouver is -105 playing on the road.

