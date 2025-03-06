Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

In NHL action on Thursday, the Florida Panthers face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Florida Panthers (38-21-3) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (30-23-8)

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-250) Blue Jackets (+202) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (70%)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+100 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -122.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Blue Jackets matchup on March 6, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

The Panthers vs Blue Jackets moneyline has Florida as a -250 favorite, while Columbus is a +202 underdog on the road.

