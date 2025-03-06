FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Thursday, the Florida Panthers face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (38-21-3) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (30-23-8)
  • Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-250)Blue Jackets (+202)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (70%)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+100 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -122.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Blue Jackets matchup on March 6, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • The Panthers vs Blue Jackets moneyline has Florida as a -250 favorite, while Columbus is a +202 underdog on the road.

