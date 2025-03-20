Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Florida Panthers (41-24-3) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-28-8)

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-194) Blue Jackets (+160) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (59.3%)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blue Jackets. The Panthers are +130 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -160.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Blue Jackets matchup on March 20 has been set at 5.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Blue Jackets reveal Florida as the favorite (-194) and Columbus as the underdog (+160) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!