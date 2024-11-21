Panthers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Panthers vs Blackhawks Game Info

Florida Panthers (12-6-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-12-1)

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-245) Blackhawks (+198) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (66.4%)

Panthers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Blackhawks are -134 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +110.

Panthers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

Panthers versus Blackhawks on November 21 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -138.

Panthers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Florida is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +198 underdog despite being at home.

