NHL
Panthers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21
The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Florida Panthers (12-6-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-12-1)
- Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-245)
|Blackhawks (+198)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (66.4%)
Panthers vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Blackhawks are -134 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +110.
Panthers vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Panthers versus Blackhawks on November 21 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -138.
Panthers vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Florida is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +198 underdog despite being at home.