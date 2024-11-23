menu item
NHL

Panthers vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers play the Colorado Avalanche.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Avalanche Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (12-7-1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (11-9)
  • Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Avalanche Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-138)Avalanche (+115)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (56.2%)

Panthers vs Avalanche Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +176 to cover the spread, with the Avalanche being -220.

Panthers vs Avalanche Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Avalanche, on November 23, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Panthers vs Avalanche Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Panthers, Colorado is the underdog at +115, and Florida is -138 playing at home.

