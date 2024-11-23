NHL
Panthers vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23
In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers play the Colorado Avalanche.
Panthers vs Avalanche Game Info
- Florida Panthers (12-7-1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (11-9)
- Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Avalanche Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-138)
|Avalanche (+115)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (56.2%)
Panthers vs Avalanche Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +176 to cover the spread, with the Avalanche being -220.
Panthers vs Avalanche Over/Under
- Panthers versus Avalanche, on November 23, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Panthers vs Avalanche Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Panthers, Colorado is the underdog at +115, and Florida is -138 playing at home.