Panthers Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

After finishing 5-12 in 2024 -- compared to 2-15 in 2023 -- Dave Canales' first season as the Carolina Panthers head coach was overall a success. In fact, the Panthers may have been winning too much for their own good by going 2-1 over their final three games and lowering their draft pick.

Carolina's NFL Draft options are a little less exciting now as it holds the eighth overall pick. However, Panther fans will likely happily take that since former No. 1 pick Bryce Young showed major improvement from Week 8 on, logging -0.01 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) over the final 10 games of the season (via NFL Next Gen Stats). That's a huge leap compared to Young's -0.31 EPA/db from his 2023 rookie season.

This squad is trending up with a potential franchise QB finally secured. How will Carolina take the next step in the offseason?

Overall Offense: 25th

25th Pass Offense: 29th

29th Rush Offense: 5th

5th Overall Defense: 32nd

32nd Pass Defense: 31st

31st Rush Defense: 32nd

Panthers' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Austin Corbett, G

Brady Christensen, C

Andy Dalton, QB

Jordan Fuller, S

Shaq Thompson, LB

Tommy Tremble, TE

Ian Thomas, TE

Cade Mays, C (restricted free agent)

Nick Scott, S

Xavier Woods, S

Sam Franklin, S

Johnny Hekker, P

Eddy Pineiro, K

J.J. Jensen, LS

Lonnie Johnson, S

Michael Jackson, CB

Cam Gill, LB

Caleb Farley, CB

David Moore, WR

Deven Thompkins, WR (restricted free agent)

Velus Jones Jr., WR (restricted free agent)

Dan Chisena, WR (resticted free agent)

Mike Boone, RB

Feleipe Franks, TE (restricted free agent)

Raheem Blackshear, RB (restricted free agent)

Chandler Wooten, LB (exclusive rights free agent)

LaBryan Ray, DT (exclusive rights free agent)

According to Spotrac, most of the Panthers' impending free agents are bench players. The offensive line, tight end room, and defensive secondary could suffer plenty of losses in the offseason, though.

Despite Ja'Tavion Sanders getting snap rates of at least 49% over the final five games, the TE room could still lose some notable pieces such as Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas.

The offensive line has its starting center, Cade Mays, hitting restricted free agency, and offensive lineman Austin Corbett was a starting piece before sustaining a season-ending biceps injury early in the season. Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller were starters at safety while Nick Scott provided depth.

These will be the key areas to watch as far as free agents go, but Carolina had the second-worst schedule-adjusted pass defense while the offensive line ranked as Pro Football Focus' eighth-best unit. Bringing back any bodies in that O-line rotation could prove to be worthwhile as the franchise finally got their offensive line turned in the right direction.

The Panthers enter the offseason with the 13th-fewest cap space available.

Panthers' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

8th overall

2nd round (via Los Angeles Rams)

3rd round

4th round

4th round (via Dallas Cowboys)

5th round

5th round (via New York Giants)

5th round (via Baltimore Ravens)

7th round (via Arizona Cardinals)

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

As usual for a growing young team, the Panthers will look to stack more talent in the draft. Some position groups -- such as safety -- could need holes filled after free agency. As our adjusted rankings suggest, we know which areas Carolina should target.

Adding a top-flight receiver or elite secondary player would certainly be beneficial, but the trick is finding value at the eighth overall pick. Unless the top-rated receiver Tetairoa McMillan is sitting at eight, the Panthers' best route likely is to take defense.

Edge rusher Abdul Carter, defensive tackle Mason Graham, and cornerback Will Johnson likely make up the Panthers' wish lists for their first pick. Our Austin Swaim mocked Carter to Carolina in his 2025 NFL Mock Draft, which could be a dream come true for the Panthers.

Outside of the first round, Carolina will probably look to shore up its defense and targets for Young.

Panthers' Top Offseason Needs

Defensive Line

Defensive Back

Linebacker

Wide Receiver

After finishing in the bottom two of all three major adjusted defensive rankings, the Panthers' top needs feel like a layup.

Carolina's play at edge rusher is probably the biggest need as it finished last in PFF's pass rushing grade. It comes with little surprise as the Panthers rolled out an edge rusher group of an aging Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum. Finding a way to rush the passer better should be Carolina's top priority, whether it be an edge rusher or 3-technique defensive tackle. If the value is there, this could be the Panthers' target in the first round of the draft.

This squad also had PFF's fifth-worst coverage grade. Defense -- across the board -- should be undergoing an overhaul, mostly through the draft thanks to limited cap space.

Outside of defense, the Panthers could use more wide receivers as the unit lacks a true No. 1 option.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.