Padres vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Padres vs White Sox Game Info

San Diego Padres (89-66) vs. Chicago White Sox (36-119)

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-290) | CHW: (+235)

SD: (-290) | CHW: (+235) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-140) | CHW: +1.5 (+116)

SD: -1.5 (-140) | CHW: +1.5 (+116) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 6-3, 3.21 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 1-0, 2.25 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Sean Burke (1-0, 2.25 ERA). Darvish's team is 7-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Darvish's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Burke has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Burke start this season -- they won.

Padres vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (70.8%)

Padres vs White Sox Moneyline

San Diego is a -290 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +235 underdog on the road.

Padres vs White Sox Spread

The Padres are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-140 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is +116 to cover.

The over/under for the Padres versus White Sox game on Sept. 22 has been set at 8, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Padres vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 56 times (57.7%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 2-1 when favored by -290 or more this year.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 80 of their 153 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 153 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 77-76-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 142 total times this season. They've gone 29-113 in those games.

Chicago has a record of 3-14 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +235 or longer (17.6%).

In the 150 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-78-6).

The White Sox have a 60-90-0 record ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego in OBP (.385) this season, fueled by 153 hits. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .462.

He is 21st in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Profar hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .277 with 29 doubles, 29 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifiers, he is 28th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill has 157 hits and is batting .294 this season.

Merrill has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego with a slugging percentage of .388, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has racked up a slugging percentage of .410 and has 133 hits, both team-high figures for the White Sox. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi has 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .226. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all qualifying players, he is 119th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has racked up an on-base percentage of .308, a team-best for the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is hitting .243 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks.

Padres vs White Sox Head to Head

9/21/2024: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/20/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 10/1/2023: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/30/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/29/2023: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/2/2022: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/1/2022: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/30/2022: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

