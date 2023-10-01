Padres vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for October 1

Odds updated as of 11:38 AM

The San Diego Padres will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Sunday.

Padres vs White Sox Game Info

San Diego Padres (81-80) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-100)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Padres vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-176) | CHW: (+148)

SD: (-176) | CHW: (+148) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-115) | CHW: +1.5 (-104)

SD: -1.5 (-115) | CHW: +1.5 (-104) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Padres vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pedro Avila (Padres) - 2-2, 3.57 ERA vs Jose Urena (White Sox) - 0-7, 7.45 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Pedro Avila (2-2, 3.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Urena (0-7, 7.45 ERA). Avila and his team have a record of 4-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Avila's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have failed to cover all of the nine games Urena started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for six Urena starts this season -- they lost each time.

Padres vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (64.6%)

Padres vs White Sox Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +148 underdog despite being at home.

Padres vs White Sox Spread

The Padres are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-115 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -104 to cover.

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Padres-White Sox on October 1, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Padres vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 67, or 57.3%, of the 117 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year San Diego has won 27 of 43 games when listed as at least -176 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 158 opportunities.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 79-79-0 in 158 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 108 total times this season. They've gone 34-74 in those games.

Chicago is 9-19 (winning only 32.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +148 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 158 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-82-8).

The White Sox have covered 49.4% of their games this season, going 78-80-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 156 hits and an OBP of .409, both of which are best among San Diego hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average and a slugging percentage of .519.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 12th in slugging.

Soto will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 53 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .324.

His batting average is 70th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 78th, and his slugging percentage 62nd.

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.439) powered by 52 extra-base hits.

Bogaerts takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Manny Machado has been key for San Diego with 140 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .462.

Machado takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 70th, his on-base percentage is 99th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi has a .326 on-base percentage while slugging .356. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .262.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Eloy Jimenez is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

Elvis Andrus is hitting .255 with 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.

Padres vs White Sox Head to Head

9/30/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/29/2023: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/2/2022: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/1/2022: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/30/2022: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

