Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB teams in action on Friday, up against the Colorado Rockies.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (76-64) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-101)

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SDPA

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-205) | COL: (+172)

SD: (-205) | COL: (+172) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-152) | COL: +1.5 (+126)

SD: -1.5 (-152) | COL: +1.5 (+126) Total: 11 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 13-4, 2.84 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 3-14, 5.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Nick Pivetta (13-4) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (3-14) will take the ball for the Rockies. Pivetta and his team are 16-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Pivetta starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-6. The Rockies are 10-15-0 against the spread when Freeland starts. The Rockies have a 6-18 record in Freeland's 24 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (70.6%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Padres vs. Rockies reveal San Diego as the favorite (-205) and Colorado as the underdog (+172) despite being the home team.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -152 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +126.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Rockies on Sept. 5 is 11. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 43 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 5-3 when favored by -205 or more this year.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 61 of 138 chances this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 75-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have put together a 35-97 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 26.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, Colorado has gone 14-62 (18.4%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 59 times this season for a 59-73-4 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have put together a 56-80-0 record ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .262 with 27 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 82 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .368 while slugging .431.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 153 hits. He is batting .283 this season and has 54 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Machado has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .708, fueled by an OBP of .317 and a team-best slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Arraez brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Ramon Laureano is batting .299 with a .361 OBP and 70 RBI for San Diego this season.

Laureano has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a slugging percentage of .526 and has 129 hits, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .280 and with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .262 with 17 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Jordan Beck has a team-high .331 on-base percentage.

Brenton Doyle is batting .247 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

5/11/2025: 9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/10/2025: 21-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

21-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/9/2025: 13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/13/2025: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/12/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/18/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/17/2024: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/16/2024: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/4/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

