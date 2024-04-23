Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the San Diego Padres facing the Colorado Rockies.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (13-12) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-18)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-148) | COL: (+126)

SD: (-148) | COL: (+126) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126)

SD: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 2-1, 3.33 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 1-2, 5.06 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Michael King (2-1, 3.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.06 ERA). King and his team are 3-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. King's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rockies have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Feltner's starts. The Rockies have a 1-3 record in Feltner's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (72.8%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Padres vs. Rockies reveal San Diego as the favorite (-148) and Colorado as the underdog (+126) despite being the home team.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are +105 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -126.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

Padres versus Rockies on April 23 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Diego has been a -148 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every time.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 24 opportunities.

The Padres are 11-13-0 against the spread in their 24 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 21.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-18).

Colorado has a 5-14 record (winning only 26.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-12-0).

The Rockies have put together a 10-13-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.5% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 25 hits, which is best among San Diego hitters this season, while batting .263 with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .495.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .216 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 140th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .241 with a .414 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego in OBP (.407) this season, fueled by 22 hits.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has accumulated a team-best OBP (.390) and slugging percentage (.442). He's batting .314.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is 74th in slugging.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .243 with four doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 106th, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar has accumulated a team-best .466 slugging percentage.

Brenton Doyle paces his team with 23 hits.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

4/22/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/20/2023: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/19/2023: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/18/2023: 11-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

11-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/2/2023: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/1/2023: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/11/2023: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/10/2023: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/9/2023: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/2/2023: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

