Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The MLB slate on Monday includes the San Diego Padres facing the Colorado Rockies.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (12-12) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-17)

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-174) | COL: (+146)

SD: (-174) | COL: (+146) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (-100)

SD: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (-100) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 2-1, 1.99 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-1, 4.05 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Dylan Cease (2-1, 1.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber (0-1, 4.05 ERA). When Cease starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Cease's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Gomber's four starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 2-2 in Gomber's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (73.5%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -174 favorite on the road.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Padres are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are -120 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -100.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 10.5 has been set for Padres-Rockies on April 22, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with six wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given San Diego the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -174 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 11 of 23 chances this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 10-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 22 total times this season. They've gone 5-17 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Colorado has a record of 3-13 (18.8%).

The Rockies have played in 22 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-11-0).

The Rockies have a 10-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.478) and total hits (24) this season. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 48th in slugging.

Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .226 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among all qualifying players, he is 128th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .256 with a .439 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Cronenworth has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with six walks.

Jurickson Profar has 21 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .402.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has accumulated a .406 on-base percentage and a .458 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .325.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 18th, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar is batting .306 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He is currently 33rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Charlie Blackmon has three doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while batting .242.

Brenton Doyle has racked up 22 hits to lead his team.

