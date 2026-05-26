Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Francisco Giants (22-32) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-24)

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Dbacks.TV

Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-110) | ARI: (-106)

SF: (-110) | ARI: (-106) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-196) | ARI: -1.5 (+162)

SF: +1.5 (-196) | ARI: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 1-6, 6.10 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 4-1, 2.24 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Tyler Mahle (1-6, 6.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1, 2.24 ERA). Mahle and his team have a record of 3-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Mahle's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have a 7-3-0 record against the spread in Rodríguez's starts. The Diamondbacks have a 3-2 record in Rodríguez's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.5%)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Diamondbacks reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-110) and Arizona as the underdog (-106) on the road.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Diamondbacks are +162 to cover, while the Giants are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Giants-Diamondbacks on May 26, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

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Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in eight, or 50%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 8-8 when favored by -110 or more this year.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 26 of their 54 opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 22-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 10-17 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Arizona has gone 10-17 (37%).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 52 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-24-2).

The Diamondbacks have covered 59.6% of their games this season, going 31-21-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco OPS (.789) this season. He has a .318 batting average, an on-base percentage of .361, and a slugging percentage of .428.

He is third in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Casey Schmitt has 51 hits, which leads San Francisco batters this season. He's batting .295 with 22 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .555 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualifiers, he is 19th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Schmitt has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Rafael Devers has 51 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.291/.415.

Devers heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .250 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.

Willy Adames is batting .235 with a .276 OBP and 17 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Adames has safely hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has an on-base percentage of .399, a slugging percentage of .575, and has 55 hits, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks (while batting .304).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Carroll brings a 13-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, four triples, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Ketel Marte paces his team with a .470 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 44th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Ildemaro Vargas has accumulated a slugging percentage of .486, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .268 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/25/2026: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/20/2026: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/18/2026: 12-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/17/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/16/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/15/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/10/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/9/2025: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/8/2025: 11-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

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