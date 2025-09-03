Padres vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The San Diego Padres versus the Baltimore Orioles is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Padres vs Orioles Game Info

San Diego Padres (76-63) vs. Baltimore Orioles (63-76)

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and MASN2

Padres vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-174) | BAL: (+146)

SD: (-174) | BAL: (+146) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+116) | BAL: +1.5 (-142)

SD: -1.5 (+116) | BAL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Padres vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes (Padres) - 2-3, 5.06 ERA vs Cade Povich (Orioles) - 2-7, 5.04 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Nestor Cortes (2-3, 5.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Cade Povich (2-7, 5.04 ERA). Cortes' team is 3-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cortes' team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Orioles are 4-12-0 against the spread when Povich starts. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Povich's starts this season, and they went 1-6 in those games.

Padres vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (55.8%)

Padres vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Padres, Baltimore is the underdog at +146, and San Diego is -174 playing at home.

Padres vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Orioles are -142 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +116.

Padres vs Orioles Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Orioles game on Sept. 3, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (60.6%) in those contests.

San Diego has a record of 13-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -174 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 137 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 137 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 75-62-0 against the spread.

The Orioles are 34-42 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.7% of those games).

Baltimore has a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 136 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-73-4).

The Orioles have a 65-71-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.8% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 82 walks while batting .262. He has an on-base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .427.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Manny Machado has 152 hits, which ranks first among San Diego batters this season. He's batting .284 with 53 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 22nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging in the majors.

Luis Arraez has hit seven homers with a team-high .393 SLG this season.

Arraez has recorded a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Ramon Laureano is batting .296 with a .355 OBP and 70 RBI for San Diego this season.

Laureano takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a home run and four RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up 138 hits with a .349 on-base percentage and a .455 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .278.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 42nd and he is 55th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday has 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .247. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is currently 104th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .266 with 17 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Colton Cowser is batting .215 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Padres vs Orioles Head to Head

9/2/2025: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/28/2024: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/27/2024: 9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/26/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/16/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/15/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/14/2023: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!