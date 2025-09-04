Brandon Aiyuk 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Brandon Aiyuk is the 51st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the San Francisco 49ers player was 100th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 37.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Brandon Aiyuk Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Aiyuk's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 37.4 294 100 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 90.0 139 56

Brandon Aiyuk 2024 Game-by-Game

Aiyuk picked up 14.7 fantasy points -- eight catches, 147 yards -- in Week 5 versus the Arizona Cardinals, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jets 2.8 5 2 28 0 Week 2 @Vikings 4.3 5 4 43 0 Week 3 @Rams 4.8 10 5 48 0 Week 4 Patriots 4.8 5 2 48 0 Week 5 Cardinals 14.7 12 8 147 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 3.7 4 2 37 0 Week 7 Chiefs 2.3 6 2 23 0

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 53.8% of the time while running the football 46.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Aiyuk's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Brandon Aiyuk 47 25 374 0 6 George Kittle 94 78 1106 8 19 Jauan Jennings 113 77 975 6 15 Demarcus Robinson 64 31 505 7 11

