NFL

Brandon Aiyuk 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Brandon Aiyuk 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Brandon Aiyuk is the 51st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the San Francisco 49ers player was 100th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 37.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Brandon Aiyuk Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Aiyuk's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points37.4294100
2025 Projected Fantasy Points90.013956

Brandon Aiyuk 2024 Game-by-Game

Aiyuk picked up 14.7 fantasy points -- eight catches, 147 yards -- in Week 5 versus the Arizona Cardinals, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Jets2.852280
Week 2@Vikings4.354430
Week 3@Rams4.8105480
Week 4Patriots4.852480
Week 5Cardinals14.71281470
Week 6@Seahawks3.742370
Week 7Chiefs2.362230

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 53.8% of the time while running the football 46.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Aiyuk's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Brandon Aiyuk472537406
George Kittle94781106819
Jauan Jennings11377975615
Demarcus Robinson6431505711

Want more data and analysis on Brandon Aiyuk? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

