Brandon Aiyuk 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2025 season, Brandon Aiyuk is the 51st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the San Francisco 49ers player was 100th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 37.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Brandon Aiyuk Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Aiyuk's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|37.4
|294
|100
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|90.0
|139
|56
Brandon Aiyuk 2024 Game-by-Game
Aiyuk picked up 14.7 fantasy points -- eight catches, 147 yards -- in Week 5 versus the Arizona Cardinals, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Jets
|2.8
|5
|2
|28
|0
|Week 2
|@Vikings
|4.3
|5
|4
|43
|0
|Week 3
|@Rams
|4.8
|10
|5
|48
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|4.8
|5
|2
|48
|0
|Week 5
|Cardinals
|14.7
|12
|8
|147
|0
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|3.7
|4
|2
|37
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|2.3
|6
|2
|23
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Brandon Aiyuk vs. Other 49ers Receivers
The 49ers, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 53.8% of the time while running the football 46.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Aiyuk's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Brandon Aiyuk
|47
|25
|374
|0
|6
|George Kittle
|94
|78
|1106
|8
|19
|Jauan Jennings
|113
|77
|975
|6
|15
|Demarcus Robinson
|64
|31
|505
|7
|11
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Brandon Aiyuk? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.