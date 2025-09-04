Tyler Goodson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Indianapolis Colts' Tyler Goodson may be an option for your fantasy squad at running back this year, so continue reading, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

Tyler Goodson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Goodson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 33.4 308 67 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 66.8 174 60

Tyler Goodson 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 7 versus the Miami Dolphins -- Goodson finished with 11.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 14 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 2 @Packers 0.2 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 Week 3 Bears 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 5.7 5 26 0 3 3 0 57 Week 6 @Titans 6.5 8 51 0 5 4 0 65 Week 7 Dolphins 11.1 14 51 1 - 0 0 51 Week 8 @Texans 0.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Vikings 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tyler Goodson vs. Other Colts Rushers

The Colts threw the football on 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Goodson's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tyler Goodson 32 153 1 6 4.8 Jonathan Taylor 303 1,431 11 57 4.7 Anthony Richardson 86 499 6 19 5.8 Daniel Jones 67 265 2 13 4.0

