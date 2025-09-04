Tyler Goodson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
The Indianapolis Colts' Tyler Goodson may be an option for your fantasy squad at running back this year, so continue reading, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.
Tyler Goodson Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Goodson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|33.4
|308
|67
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|66.8
|174
|60
Tyler Goodson 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 7 versus the Miami Dolphins -- Goodson finished with 11.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 14 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 2
|@Packers
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Week 3
|Bears
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Jaguars
|5.7
|5
|26
|0
|3
|3
|0
|57
|Week 6
|@Titans
|6.5
|8
|51
|0
|5
|4
|0
|65
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|11.1
|14
|51
|1
|-
|0
|0
|51
|Week 8
|@Texans
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
Tyler Goodson vs. Other Colts Rushers
The Colts threw the football on 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Goodson's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Tyler Goodson
|32
|153
|1
|6
|4.8
|Jonathan Taylor
|303
|1,431
|11
|57
|4.7
|Anthony Richardson
|86
|499
|6
|19
|5.8
|Daniel Jones
|67
|265
|2
|13
|4.0
