START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
NFL

Tyler Goodson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Tyler Goodson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Indianapolis Colts' Tyler Goodson may be an option for your fantasy squad at running back this year, so continue reading, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

Tyler Goodson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Goodson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points33.430867
2025 Projected Fantasy Points66.817460

Tyler Goodson 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 7 versus the Miami Dolphins -- Goodson finished with 11.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 14 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 2@Packers0.20001102
Week 3Bears0.0000-000
Week 5@Jaguars5.7526033057
Week 6@Titans6.5851054065
Week 7Dolphins11.114511-0051
Week 8@Texans0.00001000
Week 9@Vikings0.0000-000

Tyler Goodson vs. Other Colts Rushers

The Colts threw the football on 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Goodson's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Tyler Goodson32153164.8
Jonathan Taylor3031,43111574.7
Anthony Richardson864996195.8
Daniel Jones672652134.0

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Goodson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

