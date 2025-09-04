FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Kayshon Boutte 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kayshon Boutte 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte could be a fantasy selection for you this coming year -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.

Kayshon Boutte Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Boutte's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points78.919563
2025 Projected Fantasy Points65.117771

Kayshon Boutte 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, Boutte posted a season-high 17.7 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: seven receptions, 117 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 3@Jets0.22120
Week 4@49ers1.111110
Week 5Dolphins3.422340
Week 6Texans11.933591
Week 7@Jaguars3.321330
Week 8Jets4.663460
Week 9@Titans1.862180

Kayshon Boutte vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots ran 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Boutte's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Kayshon Boutte684358933
Hunter Henry9766674216
Demario Douglas876662135
Stefon Diggs644749635

