Kayshon Boutte 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte could be a fantasy selection for you this coming year -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.

Kayshon Boutte Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Boutte's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 78.9 195 63 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 65.1 177 71

Kayshon Boutte 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, Boutte posted a season-high 17.7 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: seven receptions, 117 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Jets 0.2 2 1 2 0 Week 4 @49ers 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 5 Dolphins 3.4 2 2 34 0 Week 6 Texans 11.9 3 3 59 1 Week 7 @Jaguars 3.3 2 1 33 0 Week 8 Jets 4.6 6 3 46 0 Week 9 @Titans 1.8 6 2 18 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kayshon Boutte vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots ran 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Boutte's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Kayshon Boutte 68 43 589 3 3 Hunter Henry 97 66 674 2 16 Demario Douglas 87 66 621 3 5 Stefon Diggs 64 47 496 3 5

