FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Hawaii vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hawaii vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

Sunday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hawaii vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Hawaii: (-260) | Sam Houston: (+210)
  • Spread: Hawaii: -6.5 (-120) | Sam Houston: +6.5 (-102)
  • Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Hawaii vs Sam Houston Betting Trends

  • Hawaii has posted one win against the spread this season.
  • Sam Houston has no wins against the spread this season.
  • Sam Houston is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season.
  • One of Sam Houston's two games has hit the over.

Hawaii vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bearkats win (53.4%)

Hawaii vs Sam Houston Point Spread

Hawaii is favored by 6.5 points against Sam Houston. Hawaii is -120 to cover the spread, while Sam Houston is -102.

Hawaii vs Sam Houston Over/Under

The over/under for the Hawaii versus Sam Houston game on Sept. 7 has been set at 48.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Hawaii vs Sam Houston Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sam Houston-Hawaii, Sam Houston is the underdog at +210, and Hawaii is -260.

Hawaii vs. Sam Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Hawaii14.56330.013352.52
Sam Houston22.52839.513660.02

Hawaii vs. Sam Houston Game Info

  • Game day: Sunday, September 7, 2025
  • Game time: TBA ET
  • TV channel: MW Network
  • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Hawaii vs. Sam Houston analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup