Hawaii vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

Sunday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Hawaii vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Hawaii: (-260) | Sam Houston: (+210)

Hawaii: (-260) | Sam Houston: (+210) Spread: Hawaii: -6.5 (-120) | Sam Houston: +6.5 (-102)

Hawaii: -6.5 (-120) | Sam Houston: +6.5 (-102) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Hawaii vs Sam Houston Betting Trends

Hawaii has posted one win against the spread this season.

Sam Houston has no wins against the spread this season.

Sam Houston is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season.

One of Sam Houston's two games has hit the over.

Hawaii vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bearkats win (53.4%)

Hawaii vs Sam Houston Point Spread

Hawaii is favored by 6.5 points against Sam Houston. Hawaii is -120 to cover the spread, while Sam Houston is -102.

Hawaii vs Sam Houston Over/Under

The over/under for the Hawaii versus Sam Houston game on Sept. 7 has been set at 48.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Hawaii vs Sam Houston Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sam Houston-Hawaii, Sam Houston is the underdog at +210, and Hawaii is -260.

Hawaii vs. Sam Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Hawaii 14.5 63 30.0 133 52.5 2 Sam Houston 22.5 28 39.5 136 60.0 2

Hawaii vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Game day: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Game time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV channel: MW Network

MW Network Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

