Hawaii vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025
Sunday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Sam Houston Bearkats.
Hawaii vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Hawaii: (-260) | Sam Houston: (+210)
- Spread: Hawaii: -6.5 (-120) | Sam Houston: +6.5 (-102)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Hawaii vs Sam Houston Betting Trends
- Hawaii has posted one win against the spread this season.
- Sam Houston has no wins against the spread this season.
- Sam Houston is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season.
- One of Sam Houston's two games has hit the over.
Hawaii vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Bearkats win (53.4%)
Hawaii vs Sam Houston Point Spread
Hawaii is favored by 6.5 points against Sam Houston. Hawaii is -120 to cover the spread, while Sam Houston is -102.
Hawaii vs Sam Houston Over/Under
The over/under for the Hawaii versus Sam Houston game on Sept. 7 has been set at 48.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Hawaii vs Sam Houston Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Sam Houston-Hawaii, Sam Houston is the underdog at +210, and Hawaii is -260.
Hawaii vs. Sam Houston Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Hawaii
|14.5
|63
|30.0
|133
|52.5
|2
|Sam Houston
|22.5
|28
|39.5
|136
|60.0
|2
Hawaii vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- Game day: Sunday, September 7, 2025
- Game time: TBA ET
- TV channel: MW Network
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
