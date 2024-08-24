Padres vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 24

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres will take on the New York Mets in MLB action on Saturday.

Padres vs Mets Game Info

San Diego Padres (73-57) vs. New York Mets (67-62)

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-118) | NYM: (-100)

SD: (-118) | NYM: (-100) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-188) | NYM: -1.5 (+155)

SD: +1.5 (-188) | NYM: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 11-6, 3.18 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 7-1, 3.00 ERA

The Padres will look to Michael King (11-6) against the Mets and David Peterson (7-1). King's team is 14-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. King's team is 9-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mets have a 10-4-0 record against the spread in Peterson's starts. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Peterson's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Padres vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (62.1%)

Padres vs Mets Moneyline

San Diego is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a -100 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Mets are +155 to cover, while the Padres are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Mets on August 24 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Padres vs Mets Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 44, or 55.7%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 37 times in 67 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 128 opportunities.

The Padres are 64-64-0 against the spread in their 128 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have gone 20-27 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, New York has a 17-23 record (winning 42.5% of its games).

The Mets have played in 125 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-58-4).

The Mets have a 59-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.2% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with an OBP of .386 this season while batting .289 with 58 walks and 74 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .471.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Profar hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego with 128 hits. He is batting .288 this season and has 45 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 19th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has hit four homers with a team-high .382 SLG this season.

Arraez brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run and two RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .270 with a .321 OBP and 74 RBI for San Diego this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has totaled 141 hits with a .479 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Mets. He's batting .268 and with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Lindor takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .245 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has 22 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 67 walks while batting .227.

Jesse Winker leads his team with a .367 OBP.

Padres vs Mets Head to Head

8/23/2024: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/22/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/16/2024: 11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2023: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/8/2023: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/7/2023: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/12/2023: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/11/2023: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/10/2023: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

