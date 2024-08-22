Padres vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 22

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the San Diego Padres play the New York Mets.

Padres vs Mets Game Info

San Diego Padres (72-56) vs. New York Mets (66-61)

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-158) | NYM: (+134)

SD: (-158) | NYM: (+134) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+136) | NYM: +1.5 (-164)

SD: -1.5 (+136) | NYM: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Padres vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 12-9, 3.46 ERA vs Luis Severino (Mets) - 8-6, 3.91 ERA

The Padres will look to Dylan Cease (12-9) against the Mets and Luis Severino (8-6). Cease's team is 15-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cease's team has been victorious in 60.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 14-9. The Mets have an 8-15-0 ATS record in Severino's 23 starts with a set spread. The Mets are 1-6 in Severino's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (64.9%)

Padres vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Mets, San Diego is the favorite at -158, and New York is +134 playing on the road.

Padres vs Mets Spread

The Padres are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. New York is -164 to cover.

Padres vs Mets Over/Under

Padres versus Mets, on August 22, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Padres vs Mets Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (55.8%) in those contests.

This year San Diego has won 19 of 29 games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 126 opportunities.

In 126 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 63-63-0 against the spread.

The Mets have compiled a 19-26 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.2% of those games).

New York has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times this season for a 62-57-4 record against the over/under.

The Mets have gone 58-65-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with an OBP of .386 this season while batting .289 with 57 walks and 74 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .472.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 29th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill has 127 hits, which ranks first among San Diego batters this season. He's batting .291 with 45 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Merrill takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.374) powered by 28 extra-base hits.

Arraez brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with .

Manny Machado is batting .268 with a .319 OBP and 73 RBI for San Diego this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has put up a slugging percentage of .477 and has 138 hits, both team-high marks for the Mets. He's batting .266 and with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 41st in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso has 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 57 walks while batting .243. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is currently 88th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .227 with 22 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 67 walks.

Jesse Winker paces his team with a .367 on-base percentage.

Padres vs Mets Head to Head

6/16/2024: 11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2023: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/8/2023: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/7/2023: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/12/2023: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/11/2023: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/10/2023: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/9/2022: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/8/2022: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

