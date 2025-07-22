Padres vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins.

Padres vs Marlins Game Info

San Diego Padres (55-45) vs. Miami Marlins (46-53)

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SDPA

Padres vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-146) | MIA: (+124)

SD: (-146) | MIA: (+124) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146)

SD: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 3-9, 4.64 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 4-9, 7.14 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Dylan Cease (3-9, 4.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 7.14 ERA). Cease and his team are 9-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cease's team has been victorious in 61.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-5. The Marlins have an 8-11-0 ATS record in Alcantara's 19 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 7-9 record in Alcantara's 16 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (60.1%)

Padres vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -146 favorite despite being on the road.

Padres vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and San Diego is +122 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Padres-Marlins on July 23, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Padres vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 30, or 61.2%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 18 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 41 of their 98 opportunities.

The Padres are 54-44-0 against the spread in their 98 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 84 total times this season. They've finished 39-45 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Miami has a record of 23-26 (46.9%).

The Marlins have played in 95 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-50-0).

The Marlins have a 56-39-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.9% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has 109 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .487, both of which rank first among San Diego hitters this season. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365. He's batting .265 and slugging .443.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Luis Arraez has 108 hits this season and has a slash line of .283/.319/.388.

Arraez takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a walk and an RBI.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 93 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .380.

Bogaerts heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has totaled 94 hits with a .370 on-base percentage, leading the Marlins in both statistics. He's batting .295 and slugging .564.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Otto Lopez is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 96th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Xavier Edwards has racked up a slugging percentage of .357, a team-best for the Marlins.

Agustin Ramirez has 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 19 walks while batting .241.

Padres vs Marlins Head to Head

7/21/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/28/2025: 10-8 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-8 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/27/2025: 8-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/26/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/11/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/10/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/9/2024: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2024: 9-1 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/28/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

