Padres vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23
Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.
The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins.
Padres vs Marlins Game Info
- San Diego Padres (55-45) vs. Miami Marlins (46-53)
- Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
- Time: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: FDSFL and SDPA
Padres vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-146) | MIA: (+124)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Padres vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 3-9, 4.64 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 4-9, 7.14 ERA
The Padres will give the nod to Dylan Cease (3-9, 4.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 7.14 ERA). Cease and his team are 9-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cease's team has been victorious in 61.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-5. The Marlins have an 8-11-0 ATS record in Alcantara's 19 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 7-9 record in Alcantara's 16 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Padres vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Padres win (60.1%)
Padres vs Marlins Moneyline
- Miami is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -146 favorite despite being on the road.
Padres vs Marlins Spread
- The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and San Diego is +122 to cover the runline.
Padres vs Marlins Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Padres-Marlins on July 23, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Padres vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Padres have been victorious in 30, or 61.2%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season San Diego has come away with a win 18 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.
- The Padres' games have gone over the total in 41 of their 98 opportunities.
- The Padres are 54-44-0 against the spread in their 98 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 84 total times this season. They've finished 39-45 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Miami has a record of 23-26 (46.9%).
- The Marlins have played in 95 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-50-0).
- The Marlins have a 56-39-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.9% of the time).
Padres Player Leaders
- Manny Machado has 109 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .487, both of which rank first among San Diego hitters this season. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .347.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365. He's batting .265 and slugging .443.
- He ranks 68th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Luis Arraez has 108 hits this season and has a slash line of .283/.319/.388.
- Arraez takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a walk and an RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 93 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .380.
- Bogaerts heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Kyle Stowers has totaled 94 hits with a .370 on-base percentage, leading the Marlins in both statistics. He's batting .295 and slugging .564.
- He ranks eighth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Otto Lopez is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- He is currently 96th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
- Xavier Edwards has racked up a slugging percentage of .357, a team-best for the Marlins.
- Agustin Ramirez has 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 19 walks while batting .241.
Padres vs Marlins Head to Head
- 7/21/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/28/2025: 10-8 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/27/2025: 8-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/26/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/11/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 8/10/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 8/9/2024: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/29/2024: 9-1 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/28/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/27/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
