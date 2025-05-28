Padres vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins.

Padres vs Marlins Game Info

San Diego Padres (30-22) vs. Miami Marlins (21-31)

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSFL

Padres vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-162) | MIA: (+136)

SD: (-162) | MIA: (+136) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156)

SD: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Padres vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hart (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 2-7, 8.04 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Kyle Hart and the Marlins will turn to Sandy Alcantara (2-7, 8.04 ERA). Hart did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. When Alcantara starts, the Marlins have gone 2-8-0 against the spread. The Marlins have a 2-6 record in Alcantara's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (62.8%)

Padres vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Marlins, San Diego is the favorite at -162, and Miami is +136 playing on the road.

Padres vs Marlins Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Marlins. The Padres are +130 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -156.

Padres vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Marlins on May 28 is 8. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Padres vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (63%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 10-4 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 21 of their 51 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 27-24-0 in 51 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have gone 17-29 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37% of those games).

Miami has a record of 9-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (37.5%).

The Marlins have played in 52 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-22-0).

The Marlins have put together a 29-23-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with an OBP of .391, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .497. He's batting .319 on the season.

Among qualified hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Machado has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, three home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in total hits (55) this season while batting .275 with 20 extra-base hits. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 47th, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Luis Arraez is batting .281 with a .405 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Gavin Sheets has 45 hits, which is best among San Diego hitters this season, while batting .274 with 17 extra-base hits.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has accumulated an on-base percentage of .369, a slugging percentage of .528, and has 54 hits, all club-highs for the Marlins (while batting .300).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage is 32nd, and he is 19th in slugging.

Eric Wagaman has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .246. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He ranks 98th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Otto Lopez is batting .222 with five doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Agustin Ramirez has 11 doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .241.

Padres vs Marlins Head to Head

5/26/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/11/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/10/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/9/2024: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2024: 9-1 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/28/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/23/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/22/2023: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/21/2023: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

